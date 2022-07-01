STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shruti Haasan reveals she has PCOS, shares health tips 

Published: 01st July 2022 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shruthi Hassan (Photo | Insta/ @Shruthi Hassan)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shruti Haasan on Thursday opened up about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis, saying she is dealing with the hormonal disorder by eating right and giving her body ample rest.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. It is typically characterised by irregular menstruation cycles and infertility, an elevated level of male hormone (gonadotropin), obesity and often diabetes.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actor shared a workout video from a gym and talked about her "worst hormonal issues". Admitting that it is a "tough" fight, Shruti said she has accepted that such problems are "natural".

"Work out with me. I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and Endometriosis. Women know it's a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best," she added. 

"I say thank you for eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my workout," she wrote in the caption. Best known for her work in films like '3', 'Premam', 'Race Gurram', 'Vakeel Saab', Shruti said she has not let PCOS and endometriosis affect her in any way.

"My body isn't perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it's been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me," she added.

On the work front, Shruti will next be seen opposite Prabhas in "KGF" director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller "Salaar".

Comments

