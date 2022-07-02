Vidharth to play a cop in his next by filmmaker Manimaran Natarajan

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Actor Vidharth, who was recently seen in Payanigal Gavanikkavum, will next star in a yet-to-be-titled thriller. Directed by debutant filmmaker Manimaran Natarajan, the film, which was launched today, is backed by Green Native Films.

Speaking about the film, Manimaran says, “It revolves around a police investigation and is a psycho-thriller with a sense of realism. Vidharth plays a cop in the film, which will be grounded and lively. We haven’t taken too much cinematic liberty.”

The film is written by Srinivasan Sundar, who is also penning the screenplay and dialogues. On collaborating with Srinivasan, the debutant filmmaker says, “He had written a novel called Dancing With Maharaja and I was working on a script based on it. About two years back, after seeing how I approached the script, he and the production house contacted me to direct this script.”

The film is set to go on floors from the third week of August and it is expected to be completed by December. With cinematography by SR Satish Kumar, the film will be shot completely in Chennai. Ghibran is composing the music and the director shares that the film will have only one theme song.