STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vidharth to play a cop in his next by filmmaker Manimaran Natarajan

Speaking about the film, Manimaran says, “It revolves around a police investigation and is a psycho-thriller with a sense of realism. 

Published: 02nd July 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vidharth next yet-to-be-titled thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Manimaran Natarajan, backed by Green Native Films was launched today.

Actor Vidharth next yet-to-be-titled thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Manimaran Natarajan, backed by Green Native Films was launched today.

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Actor Vidharth, who was recently seen in Payanigal Gavanikkavum, will next star in a yet-to-be-titled thriller. Directed by debutant filmmaker Manimaran Natarajan, the film, which was launched today, is backed by Green Native Films.

Speaking about the film, Manimaran says, “It revolves around a police investigation and is a psycho-thriller with a sense of realism. Vidharth plays a cop in the film, which will be grounded and lively. We haven’t taken too much cinematic liberty.”

The film is written by Srinivasan Sundar, who is also penning the screenplay and dialogues. On collaborating with Srinivasan, the debutant filmmaker says, “He had written a novel called Dancing With Maharaja and I was working on a script based on it. About two years back, after seeing how I approached the script, he and the production house contacted me to direct this script.”

The film is set to go on floors from the third week of August and it is expected to be completed by December. With cinematography by SR Satish Kumar, the film will be shot completely in Chennai. Ghibran is composing the music and the director shares that the film will have only one theme song.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidharth Manimaran Natarajan Green Native Films
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp