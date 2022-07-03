STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhanush unveils new film 'Captain Miller', helmed by Arun Matheswaran

Set to release in 2023, 'Captain Miller' is presented by T G Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Published: 03rd July 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Dhanush announces his new film 'Captain Miller'.(Photo | Screengrab, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Dhanush on Saturday announced that his upcoming feature with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran has been titled "Captain Miller".

The title announcement comes months after the 38-year-old actor confirmed his collaboration with the director, known for Tamil hits "Rocky" (2021) and "Saani Kaayidham" (2022).

Dhanush unveiled the film's title in a teaser video, in which he is seen riding a bike with his face covered with a scarf.

"'Captain Miller'...This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaran and my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi," he wrote on Twitter.

Written and directed by Matheswaran, the film is a period gangster drama set in the 1950s, as per media reports.

Noted music composer-singer GV Prakash has been roped in to score the music.

Set to release in 2023, "Captain Miller" is presented by T G Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan.

Dhanush most recently starred in the Hindi film "Atrangi Re", which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar.

He is currently awaiting the release of his Hollywood debut "The Gray Man", directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

Led by starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, the movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on July 22.

