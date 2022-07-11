STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vignesh Shivan calls A.R. Rahman 'the purest human being'

Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to post pictures of AR Rahman and AR Ameen attending his wedding day.

Published: 11th July 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

AR Rahman and son AR Ameen attended Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara wedding in Chennai. (Photo | Instagram/@wikkiofficial)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan, who wed actress Nayanthara on June 9, has called music director A.R. Rahman the "purest human being" and thanked him for making his wedding day blessed.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of Rahman at their wedding and said: "With the most divine, purest human being A.R. Rahman sir. For making this day so blessed for us, thank you sir!"

The director also thanked A.R. Rahman's son A.R. Ameen, who had accompanied his father to the wedding.

He said: "Thank you dearest A R R Ameen for making the day look cute." The director finished his post by using A.R. Rahman's signature phrase, "Ella Pugazhum Iraivanukke" meaning "All Glory to God".

The director has begun posting pictures of his wedding with actress Nayanthara to mark the completion of one month of their wedding.

On Saturday, he posted pictures of actors Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan and director Mani Ratnam at their wedding on social media.

Superstars Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and director Mani Ratnam were some of the high-profile guests who attended the wedding of the director with the actress at the Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram last month.

