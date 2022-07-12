STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara teams up with Zee Studios for her 75th movie

Zee Studios announced the project in a Twitter post and said the film will start production soon.

Published: 12th July 2022 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Nayanthara (Photo | File)

Actress Nayanthara (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Nayanthara is set to collaborate with Zee Studios for her 75th feature film, the producers announced on Tuesday.

Also starring "Baahubali" actor Sathyaraj, the untitled movie will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, best known for the 2019 movie "Shimmgga".

Zee Studios announced the project in a Twitter post and said the film will start production soon.

"Announcing #ladySuperstar75 Zee Studios is excited to collaborate with #Nayanthara for her 75th film! The shoot will begin soon! #Jai #SathyaRaj @Nilesh_Krishnaa @dineshkrishnanb @tridentartsoffl @Naadstudios," the tweet read.

The details of the film's plot are yet to be shared by the makers.

The movie will be produced by Zee Studios in association with NAAD Studios and Trident Arts.

Nayanthara, who predominantly appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is known for movies such as "Chandramukhi", "Ghajini", "Sri Rama Rajyam", and "Puthiya Niyamam".

The 37-year-old actor's upcoming projects also include Malayalam movie "Gold", co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and "Godfather" with Chiranjeevi.

She will reportedly make her Hindi film debut with Atlee's "Jawan", headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayanthara Zee Studios Nilesh Krishnaa
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp