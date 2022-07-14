STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elango Kumaravel to play the lead in Karotiyin Kadhali

Actor Elango Kumaravel, who was recently seen in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, is playing the lead in a film titled Karotiyin Kadhali.

A still from the film.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Elango Kumaravel, who was recently seen in Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, is playing the lead in a film titled Karotiyin Kadhali. The socio-drama is directed by Singapore-based filmmaker Siva R. Speaking about the film, Siva says,

“It’s about an honest driver who hails from a poor family who works for a rich person. The film revolves around their lives and the sentimental conversation they have will be the highlight of Karotiyin Kadhali. We shot for the film in a village near Tanjore and the shooting works are completed. The film is currently in the post-production phase.”

Janaki Devi of Aadukalam -fame is playing the female lead. Siva is producing the film under his 3S Pictures banner. NR Raghunanthan, known for films like Sundarapandian and Neerparavai, is composing music for Karotiyin Kadhali.

