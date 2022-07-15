STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' first Indian album ever to hit 5 billion views, claim makers

'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar, broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in the Hindi belts. It went on to mint Rs 300 cr worldwide.

Published: 15th July 2022 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Pushpa.

A still from Pushpa.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise' may have been released more than a year ago but the Allu Arjun starrer continues to set new highs in the popularity stakes. The movie has achieved yet another record by becoming the first ever album in India to hit 5 billion views.

Taking to social media, the makers of the film shared the poster and wrote "The Biggest Ever Feat In Indian Cinema ?????

Icon Star @alluarjunonline 's #PushpaTheRise is the First Album to hit 5 BILLION VIEWS ????"

From the time the first poster of the film was dropped to the time the film lasted in the theatres, 'Pushpa' became a rage across markets.

From 'Sammi Sammi' to 'Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda', Indians grooved to the movie's lyrics. 'Oo Antava Ooo Antava' went on to become the biggest party anthem of the year.

'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar, broke several box office records and even entered the Rs 100 crore mark in the Hindi belts. It went on to mint Rs 300 cr worldwide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushpa Allu Arjun Sukumar Indian cinema
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp