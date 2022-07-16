STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Nothing but a genius, Varalaxmi hails 'Iravin Nizhal' director Parthiban

Iravin Nizhal (which when translated means 'Shadow of the Night') has music by Oscar winner A. R. Rahman and cinematography by Arthur.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Photo | Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Twitter)

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (Photo | Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays the character of Premakumari, also known as Rajamatha, in director Parthiban's just released film, 'Iravin Nizhal', has said that the director is nothing else but a "genius".

Taking to Instagram, Varalaxmi wrote: "There's nothing to say about this man other than call him a GENIUS. Please go watch this film in a theatre near you. Trust me, the process will blow your mind."

"The first single nonlinear film ever made and it was my honour to be a part of this film. Amazing how so many people have come together to make this one man's dream a reality. Radhakrishnan Parthiban sir, all the very best for 'Iravin Nizhal'. Wishing the legend A. R. Rahman sir and the entire team all the very best."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Parthiban Iravin Nizhal
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp