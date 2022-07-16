Nothing but a genius, Varalaxmi hails 'Iravin Nizhal' director Parthiban

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays the character of Premakumari, also known as Rajamatha, in director Parthiban's just released film, 'Iravin Nizhal', has said that the director is nothing else but a "genius".

Taking to Instagram, Varalaxmi wrote: "There's nothing to say about this man other than call him a GENIUS. Please go watch this film in a theatre near you. Trust me, the process will blow your mind."

"The first single nonlinear film ever made and it was my honour to be a part of this film. Amazing how so many people have come together to make this one man's dream a reality. Radhakrishnan Parthiban sir, all the very best for 'Iravin Nizhal'. Wishing the legend A. R. Rahman sir and the entire team all the very best."

