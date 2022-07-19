Home Entertainment Tamil

Chennai: Ace director Mani Ratnam hospitalised with fever symptoms

The source said that the director, however, is feeling much better now than he did in the morning.

Published: 19th July 2022 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Mani Ratnam. (File Photo)

Mani Ratnam. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Noted filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital here, on Tuesday, reportedly with symptoms of fever. The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react.

Sources said the ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. He had tested negative for COVID-19, and is likely to be discharged today, the source added.

The Ponniyin Selvan director was working on the post-production of his historical drama, which is slated for release on September 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mani Ratnam COVID Hospital Ponniyin Selvan Admitted
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp