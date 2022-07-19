Chennai: Ace director Mani Ratnam hospitalised with fever symptoms

By PTI

CHENNAI: Noted filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital here, on Tuesday, reportedly with symptoms of fever. The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react.

Sources said the ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. He had tested negative for COVID-19, and is likely to be discharged today, the source added.

The Ponniyin Selvan director was working on the post-production of his historical drama, which is slated for release on September 30.

