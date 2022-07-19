Home Entertainment Tamil

Madras HC grants relief for Suriya, Jai Bhim makers till July 21

The order came when petitions filed by Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by the Greater Chennai Police came up for hearing.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Suriya in a still from 'Jai Bhim'

Suriya in a still from 'Jai Bhim'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against actor Suriya and the makers of the film Jai Bhim till July 21. The interim order was passed on Monday by Justice N Sathish Kumar when petitions filed by Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by the Greater Chennai Police came up for hearing.

The counsel for K Santhosh, president of Rudra Vanniyar Sena, said he was going to file an implead petition and so he must be heard before the court takes any decision. The judge allowed him to file the implead petition before posting the matter to July 21, and till then, no coercive action is to be taken against the makers of the film.

Suriya and Gnanavel, in their petition, said the depiction of a calendar showing the year 1995 containing the Agni Kalasam in the house of the sub-inspector in the movie was removed to avoid any controversy even before the complaint was lodged.

This shows the complainant had not seen the film properly and was making false statements, they contended.

Refusing the allegation of depicting Vanniyar men as indulging in illegal activities, the petitioners said the complainant could not refer to any such scene. The sub-inspector's name was Gurumurthy, not Gurunathan, and there was no reference to any leader of a particular community, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jai Bhim Suriya Madras High Court
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Five per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms a blow to affordable healthcare
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser
Around 3 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was fully damaged, nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes partly damaged and another 2 to 3 lakh metric tonnes has developed moisture content. (Photo | EPS)
Paddy lying in mills starts germinating as Centre, Telangana government wrangle
Image of Kashmiri pandits used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
67 days on, Kashmiri Pandit staffers stay away from government duty in Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp