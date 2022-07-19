Madras HC grants relief for Suriya, Jai Bhim makers till July 21

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against actor Suriya and the makers of the film Jai Bhim till July 21. The interim order was passed on Monday by Justice N Sathish Kumar when petitions filed by Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by the Greater Chennai Police came up for hearing.

The counsel for K Santhosh, president of Rudra Vanniyar Sena, said he was going to file an implead petition and so he must be heard before the court takes any decision. The judge allowed him to file the implead petition before posting the matter to July 21, and till then, no coercive action is to be taken against the makers of the film.

Suriya and Gnanavel, in their petition, said the depiction of a calendar showing the year 1995 containing the Agni Kalasam in the house of the sub-inspector in the movie was removed to avoid any controversy even before the complaint was lodged.

This shows the complainant had not seen the film properly and was making false statements, they contended.

Refusing the allegation of depicting Vanniyar men as indulging in illegal activities, the petitioners said the complainant could not refer to any such scene. The sub-inspector's name was Gurumurthy, not Gurunathan, and there was no reference to any leader of a particular community, they said.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered that no coercive action shall be taken against actor Suriya and the makers of the film Jai Bhim till July 21. The interim order was passed on Monday by Justice N Sathish Kumar when petitions filed by Suriya and director TJ Gnanavel seeking to quash an FIR registered against them by the Greater Chennai Police came up for hearing. The counsel for K Santhosh, president of Rudra Vanniyar Sena, said he was going to file an implead petition and so he must be heard before the court takes any decision. The judge allowed him to file the implead petition before posting the matter to July 21, and till then, no coercive action is to be taken against the makers of the film. Suriya and Gnanavel, in their petition, said the depiction of a calendar showing the year 1995 containing the Agni Kalasam in the house of the sub-inspector in the movie was removed to avoid any controversy even before the complaint was lodged. This shows the complainant had not seen the film properly and was making false statements, they contended. Refusing the allegation of depicting Vanniyar men as indulging in illegal activities, the petitioners said the complainant could not refer to any such scene. The sub-inspector's name was Gurumurthy, not Gurunathan, and there was no reference to any leader of a particular community, they said.