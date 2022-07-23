Home Entertainment Tamil

Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar wish National Award winner Suriya on birthday

Aparna Balamurali, who played the female lead in 'Soorarai Pottru', too wished Suriya on the occasion.

Published: 23rd July 2022

Kollywood actor Suriya

Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Several stars from across the country including actors Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar wished actor Suriya on his birthday and also congratulated him for having won the National Award for Best Actor shared with Ajay Devgan.

Taking to Twitter, actor Mammootty said: "National Award. A beautiful birthday gift. Happy birthday Dear Suriya."

The other superstar of the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal too, wished Suriya, whose 'Soorarai Pottru' walked with five National Awards at the 68th National film Awards on Friday.

Mohanlal tweeted: "Some birthday presents are precious coincidences. Happy birthday and congratulations once again, dear Suriya!"

Mohanlal did not stop with a tweet, he also called Suriya over the phone to wish him.

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted: "Hearty Congrats to my dearest Suriya on the National Best Actor Award!! It's even more special coming on the eve of your birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day and wishing you many many more accolades along the way!!"

Akshay Kumar, who is reprising Suriya's role in the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', said: "Over the moon to see 'Soorarai Pottru' win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and my director Sudha Kongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

Aparna Balamurali, who played the female lead in 'Soorarai Pottru', too wished Suriya on the occasion.

She said: "Happy Birthday to one of most humble human being I have ever met! I have learnt so much from you as an artist. Thank you for trusting me with Bommi. Forever grateful for 'Soorarai Pottru'! Congratulations to you sir. You are an inspiration."

