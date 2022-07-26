Home Entertainment Tamil

Jai Bhim-fame T J Gnanavel to helm Dosa King

Junglee Pictures recently announced Dosa King, an epic crime thriller based on the life of Jeevajothi Santhakumar.

Published: 26th July 2022 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

Junglee Pictures recently announced Dosa King, an epic crime thriller based on the life of Jeevajothi Santhakumar. The film is inspired by her tribulations with a restaurant mogul who harassed her and murdered her husband, resulting in a conviction after a trial that waged on for eighteen years – P Rajagopal v State of Tamil Nadu. 

To direct the film, Junglee Pictures has brought on board Jai Bhim’s TJ Gnanavel. TJ Gnanavel will be making his directorial debut in Hindi cinema with Dosa King, after recently announcing his next with National Award-winner Suriya. Besides Jai Bhim, he is also known for directing Kootathil Oruthan (2017). 

Sharing his excitement for Dosa King, TJ Gnanavel said, “I have observed the subject closely, following the case during my days as a journalist. I hope to bring out new dimensions through Jeevajothi’s legal battle on screen. Today, directing this project & working on its characters feels surreal. I’m excited to begin this journey with Junglee Pictures who are known for developing some of the most iconic films in contemporary Indian Cinema.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures, “Dosa King is a riveting tale that will require a keen eye while detailing the characters and story. Gnanavel’s years as a journalist makes him a balanced filmmaker with an obsession for details and authenticity. We’re beyond excited to partner with him to bring this captivating, unbelievable and inspiring saga to life.”

