Home Entertainment Tamil

After Russo brothers' 'The Gray Man', Dhanush returns to Tamil cinema with his 'Vaathi' look

The production house also tweeted that the film's teaser would be released on Thursday.

Published: 27th July 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Venky Atluri's bilingual film, 'Vaathi'

Poster of Venky Atluri's bilingual film, 'Vaathi'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The unit of director Venky Atluri's bilingual film, 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, released the first look of the film on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Sithara Entertainments, the firm producing the film, tweeted the first look and wrote, "Welcome the versatile Dhanush K. Raja in and as 'Vaathi'/'SIR'. Presenting to you the 'Vaathi' First Look." The production house also tweeted that the film's teaser would be released on Thursday.

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project, the shooting of which began on January 5 in Hyderabad. Dinesh Krishnan, who is known for films like 'Soodhu Kavvum', 'Sethupathi', 'Thegidi' and 'Maara', was first named as the cinematographer of the film. However, he opted out of the project, and cinematographer Yuvaraj was brought in as his replacement.

Editing for the film is being handled by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli, and music is by music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaathi Dhanush Samyuktha Menon Venky Atluri Sithara Entertainments Sir Dhanush K Raja
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp