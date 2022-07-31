Home Entertainment Tamil

'Moment etched in eternity': Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan meet Rajinikanth

Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan's meeting with Rajinikanth comes in the wake of the latter lauding their film on social media.

Published: 31st July 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Rajinikanth had lauded 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', saying everybody in general and youngsters, in particular, must watch it.

Actor Rajinikanth had lauded 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', saying everybody in general and youngsters, in particular, must watch it. (Photo | Instagram/actormaddy)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor R Madhavan along with scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based, met superstar Rajinikanth and took his blessings.

Sharing a video clip of their meeting on social media, an elated Madhavan wrote, "When you get the blessings from a one-man industry and the Legend himself in the presence of Nambi Narayanan, it's a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words on 'Rocketry' and the affection, Rajinikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you."

In the video clip, Rajinikanth is seen honouring both Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan by presenting them with silk shawls. Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan's meeting with Rajinikanth comes in the wake of the latter lauding their film on social media.

Actor Rajinikanth had lauded 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', saying everybody in general and youngsters, in particular, must watch it. The superstar had tweeted in Tamil, saying, "'Rocketry' - A film that everybody must watch, especially youngsters. Madhavan, in his debut attempt as a director itself, has through his realistic acting and filmmaking proved that he is among the finest directors. My heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Madhavan for having given a film like this."

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal.

The biographical drama, which was shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Hindi, Tamil and English, unveils the truth behind the mystery.

Madhavan, who plays Nambi Narayanan in the film, has also directed, produced and written it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Madhavan Nambi Narayanan Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Rajinikanth
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp