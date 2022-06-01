STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokesh Kanagaraj teases Suriya's first look from Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked Suriya, for his acceptance to appear in a short, but important cameo.

Published: 01st June 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teased Suriya Sivakumar's first look poster from the much-anticipated Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the first look of Suriya from 'Vikram,' added to the excitement surrounding the film's release. Lokesh Kanagaraj thanked Suriya, for his acceptance to appear in a short, but important cameo.

"Thank you so much for this Suriya sir", he wrote, as he shared the poster featuring Suriya. The 'Jai Bhim' actor's first look which was released on Wednesday, didn't reveal much of his role, as it features only his eyes.

Suriya's cameo in 'Vikram' drew attention after director Lokesh and the film's leading man Kamal Haasan discussed it earlier during the movie promotions.

The film will be released on June 3 and stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.

Billed as an action thriller, 'Vikram' will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

