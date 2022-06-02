Bharath-Vani Bhojan film titled Miral

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that actors Bharath and Vani Bhojan are teaming up for a thriller. It’s now known that the film is titled Miral. The film’s first look was released yesterday. The first look features the lead cast and a masked figure. Produced by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, Miral is directed by debutant filmmaker M Sakthivel.

Speaking about the film, Sakthivel says, “Miral is a slasher thriller that happens on the road. Films in this genre usually happen inside forests or a cabin in the woods, so Miral will be a different experience for the audience as we have created thrilling elements in an open space.

Windmills are usually used as a prop in songs, but there’s an hour-long sequence in our film that will happen in a windmill field. We have shot the film and added the necessary sound effects to make the audience feel that they are a part of the action.”

Also starring KS Ravikumar in a prominent role, the film’s shooting has been wrapped up and is ready for release. With music by Prasad SN, Suresh Bala is in charge of cinematography for Miral.