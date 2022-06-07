STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

We originally planned to have our wedding at Tirupati: Vignesh Shivan on getting married to Nayanthara

The director disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.

Published: 07th June 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan (Photo | IANS)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Director Vignesh Shivan, who is to wed actress Nayanthara at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, said on Tuesday that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati.

Talking to mediapersons ahead of his wedding, Vignesh Shivan, after making an official announcement about their wedding, said that they had to change the venue because of logistic issues.

The director, who thanked mediapersons for their support and encouragement in different stages of his career as a director, producer and lyric writer, said that he was moving to the next stage in his personal life as well.

Vignesh Shivan said, "I am moving to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I will be getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. It has been planned as an intimate event with only a small circle of family and friends attending.

"We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logistic issues," he said and pointed out that they chose this option because of practical difficulties.

The director disclosed that they would share photos of their wedding in the afternoon of June 9 and added that both Nayan and he would meet the media on June 11.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara Vignesh Nayanthara Wedding
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp