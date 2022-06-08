Shah Rukh Khan to attend 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivan

By Online Desk

While South Indian Lady Superstar Nayanthara is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9 at the Sheraton Grand hotel in Mahabalipuram, it is learnt that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will attend the wedding of the celebrity couple, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

While it is yet to be ascertained whether Khan will attend the weddding function on June 9 or the grand reception a day after, the wedding party will have major attendees from the film industry. According to a report in NDTV, apart from CM MK Stalin, the wedding will be attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Kaasan, Ajith, Suriya, Chiranjeevi, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi.

It is to be noted that Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Khan and directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, a wedding card of the couple has been doing the rounds in social media. The invitation read, "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari. "