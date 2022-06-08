STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Shah Rukh Khan to attend 'Jawan' co-star Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivan

According to a report, apart from CM MK Stalin, the wedding will be attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Kaasan, Ajith, Suriya, Chiranjeevi, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi.

Published: 08th June 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Shah Rukh Khan (L) and celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. (Photo| PTI and IANS)

By Online Desk

While South Indian Lady Superstar Nayanthara is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan on June 9 at the Sheraton Grand hotel in Mahabalipuram, it is learnt that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will attend the wedding of the celebrity couple, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

While it is yet to be ascertained whether Khan will attend the weddding function on June 9 or the grand reception a day after, the wedding party will have major attendees from the film industry. According to a report in NDTV, apart from CM MK Stalin, the wedding will be attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Kaasan, Ajith, Suriya, Chiranjeevi, Karthi and Vijay Sethupathi.

It is to be noted that Nayanthara will be making her Bollywood debut with Jawan starring Khan and directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, a wedding card of the couple has been doing the rounds in social media. The invitation read, "With the blessings of god almighty, our elders and the universe, we cordially invite you to the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara, daughter of Kurian Kodiyattu and Mrs Omana Kurian, and Vignesh Shivan, son of Mr Sivakolundu, and Mrs Meenakumari. "

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignesh Shivan Nayanthara Nayan Nayan Vignesh wedding Jawan Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp