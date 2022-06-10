STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan offer prayers at Tirupati 

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on 9th June at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Published: 10th June 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Vignesh and Nayanthara at Tirupati.(Photo | Twitter screengrab)

By IANS

CHENNAI: A day after their wedding, director Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at the holy Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Friday.

Sources said the couple left for Tirupati early on Friday morning and had darshan of Lord Balaji there.

SEE PICS | Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the picture of love

Vignesh Shivan, during a press conference to announce his wedding, had said that they had originally planned to get married at Tirupati but then had to drop the idea due to logistic issues.

While Vignesh wore a traditional veshti and white shirt, Nayanthara was seen wearing a yellow saree.

On Thursday, Vignesh Shivan wed the love of his life, actress Nayanthara, at a grand and glittering ceremony at a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family members and a host of friends from the film industry.

Vignesh Shivan tied the sacred 'Thali' around actress Nayanthara's neck at around 10.24 a.m. even as guests who had gathered for the wedding showered their blessings upon the newlywed couple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayanthara Vignesh wedding Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp