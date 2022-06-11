STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

First schedule of Vijay Antony-starrer 'Valli Mayil' wrapped up

Vijay Antony announced that the first schedule of shooting for director Suseenthiran's 'Valli Mayil' had been wrapped up.

Published: 11th June 2022 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor-music director Vijay Antony

Kollywood actor-music director Vijay Antony (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor and music director Vijay Antony on Friday announced that the first schedule of shooting for director Suseenthiran's 'Valli Mayil' had been wrapped up.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Antony said, "'Valli Mayil' first schedule 'inithey mudinthathu' (The first schedule of 'Valli Mayil' ended on a sweet note)."

The film, the shooting of which began in Dindugal, is to be shot in various places across the state including Kodaikanal, Theni, Karaikudi and Palani.

The story of the film, rumours suggest, is set in the eighties and will feature Telugu actor Sunil among others. Interestingly, this is the first time that Sunil will be acting with Vijay Antony.

Apart from Sunil, the film will also feature director Bharathiraja, Sathyaraj, Faria Abdullah and Redin Kingsly among others.

Set to release in five languages including Kannada and Hindi, the film has music by D. Imman and is being produced by Nallusamy Pictures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Antony Valli Mayil
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp