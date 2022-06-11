STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays a village lass named Ranjani in Dhanush-starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Team of 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, announced the name of actress Priya Bhavani Shankar's character in the film.

Published: 11th June 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Priya Bhavani Shankar

Kollywood actress Priya Bhavani Shankar

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Mithran R Jawahar's much-awaited comedy drama 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, on Friday announced the name of actress Priya Bhavani Shankar's character in the film.

Taking to Twitter, Dhanush posted a clip and said, "Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani."

The clip he posted had a picture of Priya Bhavani Shankar with the caption, "Meet Ranjani, the Graamatthu Thendral (the village breeze)."

The film features three heroines -- Raashi Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Nithya Menon.

On Thursday, the team had disclosed actress Raashi Khanna's character name and role in the film. She plays Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film.

The film, which will also features Prakash Raj and director Bharathi Raja in important roles, has music by Anirudh.

The film has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna GK. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priya Bhavani Shankar Thiruchitrambalam Dhanush
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp