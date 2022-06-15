STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya confirms cameo in Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian, are partnering for the Hindi remake.

Published: 15th June 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Suriya, who played the lead in the original 'Soorarai Pottru', chose to participate in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead. (File Photo | Suriya Twitter)

Suriya, who played the lead in the original 'Soorarai Pottru', chose to participate in the pooja of the Hindi remake, which will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead. (File Photo | Suriya Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South star Suriya on Wednesday confirmed that he will be making a special appearance in the Hindi remake of his Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

The remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original, which premiered on Prime Video in November 2020. Superstar Akshay Kumar is headlining the yet-untitled movie which will also feature actor Radhika Madan.

In a post on Twitter, Suriya shared a photo with Kumar and said he had a great time shooting for his "brief cameo" in the movie.

"@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo!" the 46-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave)" followed the story of Nedumaaran Rajangam or "Maara", played by Suriya, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world's most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. The film was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment, led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian, are partnering for the Hindi remake, which was announced in July last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soorarai Pottru Suriya Film Appearance
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp