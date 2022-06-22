Chinmayi and Rahul welcome twin babies Driptah and Sharvas

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor-director Rahul Ravindran have become parents to twins.

Sripada shared the announcement in an Instagram post on 21 June night.

While she didn't share details about the children's birth, the singer said the couple had named the newborns Driptah and Sharvas.

"Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever center of our Universe," Sripada wrote, tagging Ravindran.

In a subsequent post, the singer lashed out at trolls who alleged if she welcomed the babies through surrogacy, saying she was "protecting" herself as she navigated pregnancy.

"I'm absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself (sic)," she said.

Driptah and Sharvas

The new and forever center of our Universe.

@rahulr_23 pic.twitter.com/XIJIAiAdqx — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 21, 2022

Sripada and Ravindran tied the knot in May 2014.