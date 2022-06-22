STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chinmayi and Rahul welcome twin babies Driptah and Sharvas

Chinmayi said she was 'absolutely loving' comments asking if she had twins through a surrogate as she had not posted pictures of her pregnancy so far.

Published: 22nd June 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 03:24 PM

Chinmayi_twins

Chinmayi and Rahul shared these pictures of their newborn twins Driptah and Sharvas. (Photos | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor-director Rahul Ravindran have become parents to twins.

Sripada shared the announcement in an Instagram post on 21 June night.

While she didn't share details about the children's birth, the singer said the couple had named the newborns Driptah and Sharvas.

"Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever center of our Universe," Sripada wrote, tagging Ravindran.

In a subsequent post, the singer lashed out at trolls who alleged if she welcomed the babies through surrogacy, saying she was "protecting" herself as she navigated pregnancy.

"I'm absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself (sic)," she said.

Sripada and Ravindran tied the knot in May 2014.

