ISRO used Hindu calendar to launch rocket in space, says actor Madhavan, gets trolled; apologises later

CHENNAI: Actor R Madhavan, during the promotions of his directorial debut film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', was being trolled online after claiming that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) referred 'panchangam', a Hindu calendar, to launch rockets into space.

The actor made the comments while he was speaking about the ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission. The film was recently screened at the 75th Cannes Films Festival in May.

The actor's comments were translated by musician TM Krishna. "Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid, and cryogenic) which help western rockets propel themselves into the Martian orbit. Since India lacked, they used the information in the 'Panchangam' (Hindu Calendar)," he tweeted.

"It has the celestial map with all information on the various planets, their gravitation pulls, sun's flares deflection etc, all calculated perfectly 1,000s of years ago and hence the micro-second of the launch was calculated using this Panchangam info," read TM Krishna's translation. The musician made a tongue-in-cheek remark too, saying "Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website. Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam!"

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

As expected, social media users noticed Madhavan's statement and attempted to school him. Some netizens even took digs at the actor over his latest claims.

The 52-year-old actor has written, produced and acted in 'Rocketry', a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO, who was falsely framed and accused of espionage.

However, later he clarified that he deserved to be trolled and it was "very ignorant" of him.

"I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial. Vikas engine is a rockstar," he tweeted.

Recently, Madhavan again made a controversial statement saying it was futile to get into the north-south cinema debate as things are constantly changing in the film industry and no one can predict how a film will be received by the people.

