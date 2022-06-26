STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO used Hindu calendar to launch rocket in space, says actor Madhavan, gets trolled

The actor was speaking about the ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. 

Kollywood actor R Madhavan

Kollywood actor R Madhavan (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: Actor R Madhavan, during the promotions of his directorial debut film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', was being trolled online after claiming that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) referred 'panchangam', a Hindu calendar, to launch rockets into space. 

The actor made the comments while he was speaking about the ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission. The film was recently screened at the 75th Cannes Films Festival in May.

The actor's comments were translated by musician TM Krishna. "Indian rockets did not have 3 engines (solid, liquid, and cryogenic) which help western rockets propel themselves into the Martian orbit. Since India lacked, they used the information in the 'Panchangam' (Hindu Calendar)," he tweeted.

"It has the celestial map with all information on the various planets, their gravitation pulls, sun's flares deflection etc, all calculated perfectly 1,000s of years ago and hence the micro-second of the launch was calculated using this Panchangam info," read TM Krishna's translation.

As expected, social media users noticed his statement and attempted to school him. Some netizens took a dig at the actor over his latest claims. 

The 52-year-old actor has written, produced and acted in 'Rocketry', a biopic on Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the ISRO, who was falsely framed and accused of espionage.

Netizens were quick to respond and gave mixed reactions.

However, later he clarified that he deserved to be trolled and it was "very ignorant" of him.

"I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial. Vikas engine is a rockstar," he tweeted. 

Recently, Madhavan again made a controversial statement saying it was futile to get into the north-south cinema debate as things are constantly changing in the film industry and no one can predict how a film will be received by the people.

