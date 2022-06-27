Kollywood actors Munishkanth, Vijayalakshmi team up for 'Middle Class'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actors Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi Ahathian are playing leads in a film titled Middle Class which is helmed by first-time director Kishore Muthuramalingam.

Published: 27th June 2022

By Gopinath Rajendran
Actors Munishkanth and Vijayalakshmi Ahathian are playing leads in a film titled Middle Class which is helmed by first-time director Kishore Muthuramalingam. Produced by Axess Film Factory, the film will go on floors today. 

Speaking about the film, Kishore says, “Other film industries have a lot of films about the life of middle-class people but in Tamil cinema, we usually stick to just having that as the backdrop in an action film. As the title suggests, our film will convey the middle-class lifestyle’s mood.

The film will talk about the dreams of a family of four living in quarters predominantly occupied by those who have left their hometown and settled in Chennai in the last few decades. Middle Class will be a comedy-drama with a good dose of emotions.”

With Radha Ravi and Malavika Avinash playing important roles, the rest of the cast includes Vela Ramamoorthy, Vadivel Murugan and Kuraishi. The film will be completed in one schedule in Chennai and Tanjore. Sudarshan Srinivasan of Airaa fame is handling the cinematography for Middle Class which will have music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi. 
 

