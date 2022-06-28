STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'He took ideologies of the Left to the masses through street theatre': Stalin mourns 'Poo' Ramu's death

Actor Ramu shot to the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi's film 'Poo', which featured actress Parvathy and actor Srikanth in the lead.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

PooRamu

Tamil actor 'Poo' Ramu. (YouTube screengrabs)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Well-known Tamil actor 'Poo' Ramu, who has acted in several critically acclaimed Tamil films including 'Pariyaerum Perumal', 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Karnan' and 'Nedunalvaadai', passed away at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Monday evening.

Hw was admitted to the hospital on June 24 after he suffered a heart attack and was undergoing treatment at the medical facility.

The actor's body has been kept at his residence in Periyar Nagar in Urapakkam for the public to pay homage. The last rites of the character artiste is to take place later on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among scores of people who expressed their condolences on learning of the actor's demise.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of actor 'Poo' Ramu, who had won a place for himself in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu with his acting in films. Those with a progressive mindset will always remember his contribution in taking the ideologies of the Left to the common masses through street theatre."

Ramu who made his mark in Tamil cinema through 'Poo', earmarked a special place for himself in the hearts of the people through his performances in films like 'Nedunalvadai' and 'Pariyaerum Perumal'.

"I express my deepest condolences and offer my consolation to all those near and dear to the actor, including his family members and friends in the film industry", the Chief Minister said.

Several actors and technicians from the film industry including actors Mammootty, Kaali Venkat, and director Lenin Bharathi have expressed their condolences on learning of the demise of the actor.

Actor Ramu shot to the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi's film 'Poo', which featured actress Parvathy and actor Srikanth in the lead. His performance in the film became his identity and he was known as 'Poo' Ramu.

