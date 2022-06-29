STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan's blockbuster 'Vikram' hits OTT on July 8

The movie had a blockbuster opening and the theatres soon became a place of carnival, with the scenario of house-full shows continuing, even three-four weeks after the release.

Published: 29th June 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Kamal Hassan-starrer 'Vikram', which is still going strong even after grossing Rs 400 crore in box office collections worldwide, will have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

'Vikram', which has been showered with praises from people, continues to hog the spotlight. The movie hasn't just impressed Indian trade circles alone, but has left even International markets awestruck as well.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

'Vikram' has broken several box office records and has officially become the number one top grosser in Tamil Nadu. This is a fact that has been confirmed by the producers, distributors and exhibitors.

And now, the movie is to have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, from July 8 onwards. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu & Hindi from July 8.

Vikram OTT Hotstar Kamal Hassan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil Suriya Lokesh Kanagaraj
Comments

