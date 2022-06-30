Actor Suriya accepts Academy's invite, thanks Tamil Nadu CM for wishes
Actors Kajol, Suriya and filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh, Rintu Thomas, Reema Kagti, and Pan Nalin are among the 397 new members invited this year by the Academy.
Published: 30th June 2022
CHENNAI: Actor Suriya has written to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, accepting its invite to join it in 2022.
Taking to Twitter, Suriya responded to a tweet from the Academy saying: "Thank you The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the invitation, which I humbly accept. My heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me, will always strive to make you all proud!!"
The actor also thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who had wished him for the unique honour.
Thanking the Chief Minister in Tamil, he wrote: "Your wishes not only make me happy but also underline my responsibility. I will continue to strive to deliver good films. My heartfelt gratitude for your love."
On Wednesday, Stalin, while congratulating Suriya, had said that the latter had become the first South Indian actor to receive an invite from the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be a part of it.
The invite was a recognition of Suriya's evolved acting skills and his choice of stories that were focused on societal well-being, he added.