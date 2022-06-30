Tamil actor Arjun Das to make Hindi debut with 'Angamaly Diaries' adaptation

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who is fast rising as a star in Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi cinema with a film that is an adaptation of the superhit Malayalam film, 'Angamaly Diaries'.

The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, 'KD Engira Karuppudurai'.

The director has chosen to call her film an adaptation of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Angamaly Diaries' instead of calling it a remake because she says her yet-to-be-titled film will be her interpretation of the Malayalam superhit.

ALSO READ | 'KGF' star Yash may have possible cameo in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar': Report

The Hindi adaptation, the director says, will be set in Goa and that post-production work is currently on.

The makers are yet to finalise a release date for the film, which is being produced by Abduntia Entertainment.

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who is fast rising as a star in Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi cinema with a film that is an adaptation of the superhit Malayalam film, 'Angamaly Diaries'. The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, 'KD Engira Karuppudurai'. The director has chosen to call her film an adaptation of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Angamaly Diaries' instead of calling it a remake because she says her yet-to-be-titled film will be her interpretation of the Malayalam superhit. ALSO READ | 'KGF' star Yash may have possible cameo in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar': Report The Hindi adaptation, the director says, will be set in Goa and that post-production work is currently on. The makers are yet to finalise a release date for the film, which is being produced by Abduntia Entertainment.