Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil actor Arjun Das to make Hindi debut with 'Angamaly Diaries' adaptation

The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, 'KD Engira Karuppudurai'.

Published: 30th June 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Das

Actor Arjun Das

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Arjun Das, who is fast rising as a star in Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi cinema with a film that is an adaptation of the superhit Malayalam film, 'Angamaly Diaries'.

The adaptation has been directed by Madhumita, who is best known for having directed the heart-warming and simple but effective Tamil entertainer, 'KD Engira Karuppudurai'.

The director has chosen to call her film an adaptation of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Angamaly Diaries' instead of calling it a remake because she says her yet-to-be-titled film will be her interpretation of the Malayalam superhit.

ALSO READ | 'KGF' star Yash may have possible cameo in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar': Report

The Hindi adaptation, the director says, will be set in Goa and that post-production work is currently on.

The makers are yet to finalise a release date for the film, which is being produced by Abduntia Entertainment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Das Angamaly Diaries Lijo Jose Pellissery
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)
LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi government's excise policy: Officials
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp