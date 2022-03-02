Release of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don' pushed to May 13 to avoid 'RRR' clash

CHENNAI:The release of director Sibi Chakravarthy's much-awaited entertainer 'Don', featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, has now been pushed to May 13 this year.
The film was originally scheduled to release on March 25.
Lyca Productions, which is producing the film along with Sivakarthikeyan's production house, said, "We would like to thank Sivakarthikeyan for his humble gesture in helping us postpone the release date of 'Don', as the previously planned release date coincided with the release date of 'RRR' (March 25) and both films are our esteemed projects.
"Dear fans and movie lovers, we are pushing the release date of Don to May 13. We hope you shower us with the same excitement and love as you always show us. "
The film, a campus entertainer, will have Sivakarthikeyan playing a college student in it.
Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the film has an ensemble cast that includes S.J. Suryah, Munishkanth, Soori, Kaali Venkat, Bala Saravanan and Sivaangi Krishnakumar, the young singer who shot to fame after her stint in the popular TV cookery show 'Cooku with Comali'.
The film has music by Anirudh and cinematography by K M Bhaskaran.
