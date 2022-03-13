STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karthi puts out awareness video on need to stop forest fires

Published: 13th March 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Karthi(Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Karthi, who is not only a top star in Tamil films but is also actively involved in helping farmers, has now put out a video clip to create awareness among the public on the need to prevent forest fires during summer.

In the video clip conceptualised by the Divisional Forest Officer of Kodaikanal Th Dileep, Karthi says, "Kodaikanal is a boon granted by nature to provide relief to us during summer. It is a dream destination for everybody from the young to the old. It is home to several flora and fauna.

"However, there is also a need for caution. The forests here are now in such a state that they can catch fire easily. Even a small spark is enough to start a fire. If a fire breaks out, there is a chance that along with the forests, the birds and animals in it could also be destroyed.

"Therefore, I request all of you to be careful. Let us stand together with the Fire Service department in this fight against forest fires."

The appeal from the actor comes at a time when summer season is setting in Tamil Nadu and people are planning getaways to Kodaikanal to escape the summer heat.

