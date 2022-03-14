STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' to hit screens on June 3

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last nine months, has triggered huge expectations.

'Vikram' (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The team of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's much-awaited action thriller, 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, will hit the screens on June 3, its makers announced on Monday.

Kamal Haasan, whose production house Raaj Kamal Films International is producing the film, took to Twitter to make an announcement on the release date. He said: "I am waiting with bated breath for our 'Vikram' to be released world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022."

A few hours before the announcement, the actor also posted a tweet wishing the film's director on his birthday. "Sweet birthday greetings to Lokesh Kanakaraj, who began as a fan, grew as a director and has now turned into a brother."



Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film, which has three powerhouse performers and a star-studded crew working on it for the last nine months, has triggered huge expectations. The film's principal shooting began in August 2021 despite Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and the new Omicron variant that threatened to derail the shoot.

The crew worked tirelessly following all necessary protocols and finally managed to complete the film's shooting recently. Apart from the three powerhouse performers playing the lead, the film also features Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

