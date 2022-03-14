STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to hit the screens in June

Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Published: 14th March 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

First look of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' (Photo | Kamal Haasan, Twitter)

First look of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' (Photo | Kamal Haasan, Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: "Vikram", a Tamil film headlined by Kamal Haasan, is slated to be released on June 3.

Haasan, who also produces the movie via his Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter.

"I am waiting with bated breath for our "Vikram" to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022. #VikramFromJune3," the veteran wrote.

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's shoot.

Billed as a high-octane action drama, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

The team completed the shooting of the film on March 2.

Haasan, who had started filming for "Vikram" last July, in February exited the reality TV series 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram Kamal Haasan Vijay Sethupathi Fahadh Faasil Lokesh Kanagaraj
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp