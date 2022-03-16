'Kuthiraivaal' in theatres from March 18; certified U/A by Censor Board

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared directors Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder's much-awaited film 'Kuthiraivaal', featuring Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

The film, which was supposed to release on March 4, is scheduled to release this Friday.

Director Pa Ranjith, whose Neelam Productions has produced the film along with 'Yaazhi Films', took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He said, "Kuthiraivaal is U/A certified now! Catch #Kuthiraivaal in theatres from March 18."

'Kuthiraivaal' has triggered the curiosity of fans as it has been screened at several National and International film festivals and is touted to be a psychological drama dealing with the concept of magical realism.