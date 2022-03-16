STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Kuthiraivaal' in theatres from March 18; certified U/A by Censor Board

The film, which was supposed to release on March 4, is scheduled to release this Friday.

Published: 16th March 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kuthiraivaal poster

Kuthiraivaal poster

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared directors Manoj Leonel Jahson and Shyam Sunder's much-awaited film 'Kuthiraivaal', featuring Kalaiyarasan and Anjali Patil in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Director Pa Ranjith, whose Neelam Productions has produced the film along with 'Yaazhi Films', took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He said, "Kuthiraivaal is U/A certified now! Catch #Kuthiraivaal in theatres from March 18."

'Kuthiraivaal' has triggered the curiosity of fans as it has been screened at several National and International film festivals and is touted to be a psychological drama dealing with the concept of magical realism.

