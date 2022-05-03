STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In nature’s lap

While filming for Mysskin’s Pisasu 2, actor Poorna and the unit spent several weeks shooting around a forest area near Dindigul.

While filming for Mysskin’s Pisasu 2, actor Poorna and the unit spent several weeks shooting around a forest area near Dindigul. The experience left her with some cherished memories. “Our resort was close to the forest location we shot in. It was a calm and scenic place to return to every morning after a strenuous night shoot. The environment was pollution-free and the only sounds were those of nature around us,” says Poorna.

On Sundays, the entire cast and crew would gather for sumptuous meals. “Since the entire unit was staying in the same resort, we all got to bond closely. We would all eat, talk and share memories wholeheartedly.” The local people were also quite welcoming. “The families and friends of some assistant directors who hailed from Dindigul would bring us home-cooked meals for us to relish.”

Interacting with Mysskin was another highlight of the shoot, Poorna shares. “After an exhausting night’s shoot, the actors would sit with Mysskin sir, quietly sipping our tea, and watch the beautiful sunrise. We collectively felt a deep sense of peace in the lap of nature. During short breaks, I would go and chat with Mysskin sir, and conversing with him about cinema, writing, acting, and his deep love for books. It was an inspirational learning experience. In fact, it was Mysskin sir who, during our Savarakathi shoot, inculcated a book-reading habit in me, which I continue to follow till date.”

The Pisasu 2 shoot was made memorable by another reason. “I found a great friend in my co-star Andrea Jeremiah. She’s a friendly person and a great motivator. It is because of her that I developed the habit of going for walks. Every day at 4 pm, well before the night shoot preparations would begin, she would come knocking at my door and take me for long walks in the midst of nature. We chatted and bonded during those walks in the picturesque hillside. Now, thanks to her, apart from training in the gym, I also try to go walking wherever possible. Every day, we would do our make-up together and she would also share fitness tips and teach me useful exercises.”

Andrea also introduced her to healthy snacks. “Knowing that I loved murukkus, she would send ragi murukkus to my room. It’s rare that an entire unit stays together in one place, for so many weeks at a stretch. The bonding amongst us, the learnings from Mysskin sir and the friendship with Andrea, made the Pisasu 2 shoot a very special experience.”

