I wanted to become a cowherd after seeing Annamalai: Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Sivakarthikeyan has always been fascinated by theatres. “The idea of seeing myself on the big screen was all that kept me going during my rough days. Even though I am aware that OTT platforms have become essential entertainment, I hope to keep pushing myself to do films that are best experienced in theatres.” He still remains in awe of the theatre experience, sharing that catching films in it is how he stays aware of audience expectations. “Going to the theatres helps me understand people’s taste, and I can check whether I am on the right track.”

It’s a well-known fact that Sivakarthikeyan is a fan of Superstar Rajinikanth and has previously admitted to watching Sivaji dozens of times on the big screen at the time of its release. Life has come full circle for Siva, given that he’s said to be a part of Nelson’s next film with Rajini, dubbed Thalaivar 169. “It is a rumour to me too,” he says, “Nelson is still writing the script, and I haven’t been approached yet.

As of now, I can confirm that I am not attached to the project.” However, he does reveal that Rajini films were so influential during his childhood that he once decided to be a cowherd after seeing Annamalai. “The film made me consider raising cows, while I was in school. I too wanted to eventually become a hotelier like he does during the ‘Vetri Nichayam’ song. In Don, we have used this idea of school kids and their dream jobs. I think everyone will relate to it.”

Sivakarthikeyan’s last outing, Doctor, turned out to be a 100-crore film and it has further cemented his growing reputation as a bankable star in Tamil cinema. However, he clarifies that he’s not in pursuit of such numbers. “Delivering a profitable film is my only concern. Whatever else comes is simply an add-on. I don’t look to create 100- or 1000-crore films. I would also rather be recognised as a talented actor than covet epithets.”

Siva believes that cinema is in a healthier state than it has been in recent years and that footfalls in theatres show this. He attributes this partly to the increase in ‘pan-Indian’ releases. “OTTs have exposed the audience to global content and this has made them more accepting of experiments. Now, creators have the liberty to make the film they want and trust the audience to celebrate it. Tamil cinema will prosper when small films are able to break even every Friday.”

‘Ayalaan will be my first pan-Indian film’

Many believed that his upcoming film with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep is his first step towards a pan-Indian release, but he clarifies that it is a straight Tamil film that will be dubbed into Telugu. “That script has only been written in Tamil. After the shoot, we have planned to dub it into Telugu and add certain elements for the local audience.” Siva reveals that his long-pending sci-fi film, Ayalaan, will be his first pan-Indian project. “A film gets a pan-Indian appeal when its content isn’t restricted to one region and appeals across the country. Ayalaan is that kind of a film. Only the CG portions of the film are remaining now. We plan to release it in as many languages as possible.”

As Sivakarthikeyan, the actor, has grown, so has Sivakarthikeyan, the lyricist, who has written recent songs like Suriya’s ‘Summa Surrunu’ and Vijay’s ‘Arabic Kuthu’. “There are two reasons why I write lyrics. First, it is fun. Second, I am able to do something for Na Muthukumar sir’s family through the money I get from these songs. I never thought I would get offers to write more when I wrote ‘Kalyana Vayasu’.” He is aware that his writing gets some criticism too.

“The shelf life of my songs is just four months. For a song like ‘Arabic Kuthu’, perhaps it will be over a year. I know that my songs won’t be appreciated after a decade. However, the songs serve the purpose of giving a film some mileage around release.” Siva was recently praised by netizens for ending his supposed rift with Arun Vijay, when he wished Arun’s son, Arnav Vijay, on his birthday. “I wanted to end that conflict for good. I didn’t want that perceived tussle growing further. I am glad that everything has been sorted amicably.” He believes that his college friends and his kids are why he is able to stay grounded. “Kids give you positive energy. Even after a long day, the sight of my son takes away everything negative from me. I would say the same about my friends. They are the reason for all the good you find in me.”

The promotions of Don tease that it’s a story of a student who ‘tortures’ professors. On a related note, a recent disturbing video that went viral showed three students from Tirupathur district abusing and attacking a teacher. Siva immediately pitches in, “I guarantee that none of the students will be misguided by Don. Students annoying teachers isn’t the only element in Don. There are a lot of good things we have discussed in the story. I would never let my films promote a destructive takeaway.” He signs off inviting everyone to the place he loves most: theatres. “Don is not just for the students. It is for everyone. I believe that every parent and teacher who catches this film on the big creens will be delighted.”