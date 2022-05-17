STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nayanthara, Samantha, Vijay Sethupathi's 'KRK' coming to OTT

Seven Screen Studios, the film's producers, claim that the film was profitable, despite the flop-talk in the Telugu states.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

The makers of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' are said to have struck a lucrative deal with Disney for the OTT release.

The makers of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' are said to have struck a lucrative deal with Disney for the OTT release. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tamil film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, was critically panned in Telugu. Now the movie is set for its OTT release.

In Tamil, however, the film found an audience, as it was a decent hit, unlike in Telugu. Seven Screen Studios, the film's producers, claim that the film was profitable, despite the flop-talk in the Telugu states.

The makers of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' are said to have struck a lucrative deal with Disney for the OTT release. According to the latest information, the film will be available for OTT streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on May 27.

'KRK' is a triangular love story directed by Vignesh Shivan, with music by Anirudh.

