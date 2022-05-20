STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Pa Ranjith makes Cannes debut with unambiguous intent

The writer-director's calendar, which includes his long-awaited Hindi-language Birsa Munda biopic, is full for the next couple of years.

Published: 20th May 2022 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pa Ranjith

Pa Ranjith

By PTI

CANNES: On his first visit to the Cannes Film Festival, Pa Ranjith, one of the most exciting filmmakers working in Indian cinema today, launched the first look poster of an upcoming film "Vettuvam" (The Hunted).

The "Sarpatta Parambarai" director, whose films have given voice to rising Dalit assertion in Tamil cinema, will begin filming "Vettuvam" later this year.

The film will be delivered for release in 2023.

The writer-director's calendar, which includes his long-awaited Hindi-language Birsa Munda biopic, is full for the next couple of years.

"It is not easy," says Ranjith, "to consistently articulate a specific social consciousness in mainstream cinema but mainstream cinema, thanks to the reach and appeal it has, is the best vehicle that there can be for training the spotlight on stories of communities that have faced exploitation and marginalization for centuries."

"Vettuvam" will tell the story of a notorious gangster, Cholan, a modern-day Robin Hood, who establishes his control over the Ponni region of Tamil Nadu. As he fights to protect his people, he makes many enemies but also legions of supporters who swear by him. When his rivals realise that Cholan is too powerful for them, they harness the power of the state in an attempt to bring him down.

"The film is the story of an ordinary daily wage labourer's rise to a position of power," says Ranjith, indicating that "Vettuvam" will be another essential addition to a body of work that includes two Rajinikanth starrers "Kabali" and "Kaala", besides the director's first two films, the romantic comedy "Attakathi" (2012) and the political action drama "Madras" (2014).

"The deeper question that 'Vettuvam' will address hinges on power and on how historically those that wield power perpetuate a sense of inferiority and push people to the margins," says Ranjith.

Riding on the back of the films of Ranjith and other directors who have been influenced by the anti-caste stance of his stories, Tamil cinema has seen much change in the ten years that the director has been delivering his cinematic punches.

He says: "Despite decades of Dravidian politics, caste is deeply rooted in Tamil society. This did not allow neglected stories to find their way through. I want to tell my own stories while using a popular idiom that communicates and provokes all at once."

Ranjith recalls the time when he put a portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar in a scene in his first film and people advised him to delete the scene.

"Today," he points out, "there has been marked change. A lot of filmmakers from oppressed communities want to use the medium to convey their concerns, challenges and aspirations. I do my bit to pave the way for them."

"Vettuvam" is produced by Abhayanand Singh, Piiyush Singh and Ashwini Choudhary of Golden Ratio Films in collaboration with Ranjith and Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios.

As "Vettuvam" takes shape, Ranjith is in the process of giving finishing touches to a romantic comedy "Natchathiram Nagargirathu" and preparing to film his first collaboration with star-actor Vikram from next month.

The Vikram starrer, Ranjith reveals, is set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining.

His first Hindi film, a drama about the life and times of tribal icon Birsa Munda, is also in the works.

"I will shoot the film next year," says Ranjith.

"In the current scenario, it is important to bring the Birsa Munda story to the big screen and highlight his social and political thought."

"Birsa Munda wasn't only a freedom fighter battling the British but also a crusader against exploitation of the tribal population by powerful landlords," Ranjith adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vettuvam Pa Ranjith Sarpatta Parambarai
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp