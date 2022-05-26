STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘The length of my role is never a problem’

Actor Tanya Ravichandran talks about her latest release, Nenjuku Needhi, returning to Tamil cinema after a break, her vision for the future, and more

Published: 26th May 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tanya Ravichandran in a still from Nenjuku Needhi

Tanya Ravichandran in a still from Nenjuku Needhi

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

At  a  time, when aspiring actors have to really put themselves out there at every given opportunity to ensure retention in the public eye, it is surprising that young actor Tanya Ravichandran has only done four films in six years. The actor, who made her onscreen debut with Balle Vellaiyyatheva (2016), and followed it up with Brindhavanam and Karuppan in 2017, has been away from Tamil cinema for five years, and is now back with Nenjuku Needhi (2022).  “I was a bit selective when it came to roles and scripts, and then, I had to finish my studies, and of course, the pandemic happened as well. All of this resulted in the delay. Now, I have a few releases lined up,” says an upbeat Tanya.

Excerpts:

It isn’t easy stepping into the adaptation of a widely loved film.
I have seen Article 15, and to be honest, there aren’t many differences between my role and the original (played by Isha Talwar). I was happy when Arunraja narrated the script to me, and I’m glad to do a role that has so much weightage in the film. Importantly, Nenjuku Needhi is a movie that has released at the right time for everyone.

Looking at your filmography, it is impressive how you have gravitated to roles that offer you a lot of scope for performance.
It all starts with me liking the role. I am not bothered about the length of my role as long as it is important in the larger scheme of things. If it suits me, and the story is interesting, I know my instincts guide me in the right direction.

After sticking to largely small-town roles in your career, there is now a shift to the urban setting in recent films...
Neither were the initial small-town roles planned nor are the now city-based roles. In fact, in my next three projects, there is a healthy mix of trendy and traditional characters.

But the audience tend to typecast an actor, don’t they?
I understand it. They have seen me in a particular role, and since I didn’t really do much after Karuppan, that is the image of me in their mind. But being an actor, it is imperative that I do a variety of roles.
My acting process depends on the role that comes my way. Take, for instance, in Brindhavanam, I learnt sign language to play Sandhya. For Karuppan’s Anbuselvi, director Paneerselvam was clear about me having a specific body language and knowing the dialect. Even though I could have just taken care of it while dubbing, he was clear about having me fully prepared on the sets too. Even with Nenjuku Needhi, Arun sir was very focused on getting actors to do their jobs to perfection. His inputs helped me get into the skin of my character.

Recently, you made a film in Telugu too. Considering you are in the nascent stage of your career in Tamil too, do you envision separate goals for each industry?
Not really. There isn’t a separate vision per se, and my main goal is just to star in good roles and good films. But there is no doubt that deep down, I have this strong wish to succeed.

