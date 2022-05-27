STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

A R Rahman to score music for film by UAE’s first woman filmmaker

AR Rahman is set to compose music for Baab, the directorial debut of UAE’s first woman filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja.

Published: 27th May 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

UAE’s first woman filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja

UAE’s first woman filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja

By Express News Service

AR Rahman is set to compose music for 'Baab', the directorial debut of UAE’s first woman filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja. Rahman and Khaja were present at the Cannes Film Market to promote the film. 
The composer’s directorial debut, the virtual reality film Le Musk, also had its world premiere at the market’s Cannes XR programme.

Baab is written by Al Khaja and Masoud Amralla Al Ali.  It follows Wahida, who is unable to make sense of her twin sister’s mysterious death and is plagued by a haunting rhythm in her ears. Talking about Baab with Variety, Al Khaja said: “It’s about the four stages of grief, but we don’t say it so black and white. She [Wahida] creates a fantasy world to justify her sister’s death, because she’s young. They’re identical. They spent their entire life together. So how do you move on after that point?” Shooting for the film will begin in March 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AR Rahman UAE Nayla Al Khaja Cannes Film Market
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp