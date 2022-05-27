STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jayam Ravi wraps filming of 'Agilan'

The upcoming drama is written and directed by N Kalyanakrishnan, who is collaborating with Ravi for the second time after their 2015 sports action film Bhooloham.

Jayam Ravi wrap's shoot for N Kalyanakrishnan's 'Agilan'. (Photo |Twitter, @actor_jayamravi)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tamil film star Jayam Ravi on Friday said he has completed the shoot of his next film "Agilan".

After months of hard work, A Glance of #Agilan is here, Shoot is wrapped & Teaser is getting ready for June #VoyageOfAgilan, Ravi wrote alongside a behind the scene video from the film.

Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment, "Agilan" also features Priya Bhavani Shankar and Tanvi Ravichandran.

Besides this film, Ravi will star in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan", alongside Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

