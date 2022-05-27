We believe we have created a good film: Kamal Haasan on Vikram

By Express News Service

Kamal Haasan and team Vikram are currently busy with the promotional events for the film. During a press meet for the Lokesh Kanagaraj film held in Chennai, Kamal told fans that the idea for Vikram was born out of a concept he thought for his 1986 film of the same name. “It was Lokesh’s idea to name this film Vikram. I had thought of a one-liner for the 1986 film, which Sujatha (co-writer) thought was way ahead of time. Lokesh wanted to turn it into a film, and that’s Lokesh,” he said.

A confident Lokesh added that the entire team is satisfied with the film they’ve done. Adding to that, Kamal Haasan said, “We believe we have created a good film. I earlier said people know where I invest my money. I’m also planning on spending it for the public. I don’t have much money, but I’m sure this film’s profits will go to the needy.”

The superstar also had words of praise for the technicians who worked on Vikram. “The technicians in this film have gone above and beyond for Vikram. They didn’t sleep when we shot this film, nor have they slept now. You have shown us how big your hearts are and I request you to watch the film on the big screens.”

Kamal also addressed the risk of shooting the film in external locations during the pandemic. “We didn’t shoot the film in star hotels but in open locations. It took the team a lot to make sure the team wasn’t affected by Corona. I got infected because I was going around the country,” he shared.During the meet, Kamal was asked about the status of Indian 2, to which he responded the project is “definitely happening” and the talks are ongoing.

Recently, Kamal teased the possibility of Vikram having a sequel, and when asked about it, he assured that Lokesh would be helming it too and “that’s something I’m putting out here without even consulting him.”

Also starring Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Chemban Vinod Jose among others, Vikram is confirmed for a wide theatrical release on June 3. The film has been cleared by censors with a U/A certificate.