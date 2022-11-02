'Jai Bhim'-star Manikandan turns lead for a rom-com

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Jai Bhim-fame Manikandan is turning the lead for a romantic comedy. The film is directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran. Besides Manikandan, the film also features Meetha Ragunath, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Shakthivel, and Bagavathi Perumal.

Speaking about the film, Vinayak says, “The plot involves a humourous presentation of snoring. However, it not only revolves around that aspect but will also talk about life. The film will shed light on aspects like the social perspective of snoring, the life of a snorer and their partner, and human emotions.”

The shooting has been wrapped and the project is in post-production. The technical crew consists of cinematographer Jayanth Sethumadhavan and composer Sean Roldan, who has composed five songs for the film. The film is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

Jai Bhim-fame Manikandan is turning the lead for a romantic comedy. The film is directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran. Besides Manikandan, the film also features Meetha Ragunath, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Shakthivel, and Bagavathi Perumal. Speaking about the film, Vinayak says, “The plot involves a humourous presentation of snoring. However, it not only revolves around that aspect but will also talk about life. The film will shed light on aspects like the social perspective of snoring, the life of a snorer and their partner, and human emotions.” The shooting has been wrapped and the project is in post-production. The technical crew consists of cinematographer Jayanth Sethumadhavan and composer Sean Roldan, who has composed five songs for the film. The film is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.