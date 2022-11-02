Home Entertainment Tamil

'Jai Bhim'-star Manikandan turns lead for a rom-com

The shooting has been wrapped and the project is in post-production.

Published: 02nd November 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jai Bhim-fame Manikandan

Jai Bhim-fame Manikandan

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Jai Bhim-fame Manikandan is turning the lead for a romantic comedy. The film is directed by Vinayak Chandrasekaran. Besides Manikandan, the film also features Meetha Ragunath, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Shakthivel, and Bagavathi Perumal.

Speaking about the film, Vinayak says, “The plot involves a humourous presentation of snoring. However, it not only revolves around that aspect but will also talk about life. The film will shed light on aspects like the social perspective of snoring, the life of a snorer and their partner, and human emotions.”

The shooting has been wrapped and the project is in post-production. The technical crew consists of cinematographer Jayanth Sethumadhavan and composer Sean Roldan, who has composed five songs for the film. The film is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manikandan Jai Bhim Vinayak Chandrasekaran Meetha Ragunath
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin Pilot suggests Congress will take action against Rajasthan MLAs who rebelled recently
For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)
Minor girl gets raped and murdered in Koralli village of Karnataka
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC bars 'Kodathi Vilakku' at Guruvayur Temple by Thrissur Judicial District Court officers
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)
BJP targeting Punjab farmers for stubble burning because of their protests: Delhi minister Gopal Rai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp