Unni Mukundan hints at being a part of 'Thalapathy 67'

The makers of Thalapathy 67 haven't made it clear till now whether the film is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which comprises Kaithi and Vikram

Published: 02nd November 2022

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has hinted at being a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67, by posting a photo of him with a cryptic caption. 

The photo is a mirror selfie of the actor and it is blurred on purpose similar to Master's first look and the caption read, "Lifetime settlement for those who can master this selfie." 

It was recently speculated that actors Vishal, Prithviraj, and Nivin Pauly have been approached to play the antagonist's role in the film.

Unni Mukundan, who was recently seen in 12th Man, alongside Mohanlal, is awaiting the release of his Telugu film Yashoda, which stars Samantha in the lead.

Apart from these films, he has Shefeekkinte Santhosham, Mindiyum Paranjum, Bruce Lee, Malikappuram, and Yamaha in various stages of production. 

