WATCH | 'Ranjithame', the first single promo of 'Varisu' is finally out

The announcement poster featured a picture of Vijay dancing. The film's music is composed by S Thaman.

Published: 03rd November 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming Tamil film 'Varisu' starring Thalapathy Vijay. (Photo | Sri Venkateswara Pictures Twitter)

By Express News Service

The much-awaited promo of Varisu's first single titled Ranjithame has been released, and it is sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself. 

In earlier news, we saw that the announcement poster featured a picture of Vijay dancing. Previous reports state that the makers have noted the T-Series music label who have bagged the audio rights for the Vijay-starrer.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the upcoming family entertainer is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Varisu's music is composed by S Thaman.

Dil Raju previously stated that Varisu that Thaman S has created dazzling tunes that the audience and fans will undoubtedly enjoy. Meanwhile, Varisu is slated for Pongal 2023 release.

Scripted by Hari and Ahishor Solomon, Varisu stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Khusbhu, Sangeetha, Shaam and Jayasudha essay other prominent roles. It will also be released in Telugu as Vaarasudu.

