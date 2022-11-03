By Express News Service

Kickstarting the promotions of the Vijay-starrer Varisu, the makers on Saturday, released the first single from the film, titled Ranjithame on social media.

A fast-paced number, Ranjithame is sung by Vijay and MM Manasi. The lyrics are written by Vivek, with S Thaman composing the music. From the lyrical video, it is revealed that the song is filmed in floral heavy, flamboyant sets, with a catchy tune and folk beats.

Ranjithame has dance choreographed by Jani. The Telugu version of the song will be released soon.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally who has written the film along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Dil Raju and Shirish are bankrolling the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and will have an ensemble star cast, including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha.

The technical crew consists of Karthick Palani as cinematographer, with KL Praveen taking care of editing. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film.

Varisu is set to release in theatres for Pongal 2023. It will release in Telugu as Varisudu.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

