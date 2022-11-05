'PS1' makers donate Rs one crore to writer Kalki's trust

Home Entertainment Tamil

Poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'

Poster of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' (File photo)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The makers of director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', which is based on the literary classic by eminent writer Kalki, on Saturday announced that they presented a cheque for Rs one crore to writer Kalki's trust in the wake of the film having emerged a blockbuster.

On Saturday, the Ponniyin Selvan unit, including director Mani Ratnam, actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Parthiban participated in a thanksgiving meet in the city.

The entire unit thanked the media for the extensive support that they provided to the film.

During the meet, it was disclosed that the Lyca Group Chairman A. Subaskaran and Director Mani Ratnam from Madras Talkies had visited the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust and handed over a cheque for Rs one crore as a donation towards the corpus fund of the trust.

The donation was handed over to the Managing Trustee of the trust, Seetha Ravi, in the presence of Kalki Rajendran, son of Kalki.

The film, the first part of which was released earlier this year, went on to emerge as a huge blockbuster after striking a chord with audiences of all age groups. In particular, the film caught the attention of senior citizens as it was based on the literary classic by Kalki.

The brilliant story is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan. The plot revolves around the power struggle that happens in the Chola kingdom.

