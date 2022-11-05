Home Entertainment Tamil

Rajinikanth to make special appearance in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'

The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.

Published: 05th November 2022 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Aishwarya Rajnikanth's 'Lal Salaam'.(Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Laal Salaam', its makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement saying: "'Lal Salaam' to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by A. R. Rahman."

Earlier, IANS had reported that Rajinikanth had entered into a two film deal with Lyca Productions. 'Lal Salaam' is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up.

The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots.

Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film -- Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal -- are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots.

