Rajinikanth to make special appearance in daughter Aishwarya's 'Lal Salaam'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Laal Salaam', its makers announced on Saturday.



The film is being produced by well-known production house Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.



Taking to Twitter, Lyca Productions made the announcement saying: "'Lal Salaam' to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one and only Superstar Rajinikanth in a special appearance! Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leads. Music by A. R. Rahman."



Earlier, IANS had reported that Rajinikanth had entered into a two film deal with Lyca Productions. 'Lal Salaam' is one of the two films for which the superstar has signed up.



The production house also released a poster of the film that showed a cricket helmet burning in what looked like a place hit by riots.



Interestingly, both the actors chosen to play the lead in the film -- Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal -- are known to be good cricketers, giving rise to speculation if whether the story of the film will revolve around cricketers affected by riots.

