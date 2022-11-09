Home Entertainment Tamil

Udhayanidhi Stalin confirms both 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu' will get equal number of screens

This is the first time Vijay and Ajith are having a direct clash after the 2014 Jilla-Veeram face-off, which incidentally was also during the Pongal season.

Published: 09th November 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay and Ajith

Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu

By Express News Service

It is already known that Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu will have a direct clash at the box office this upcoming Pongal in January. While Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films will be distributing Thunivu, Varisu will be presented by Seven Screen Studio.

While fans and trade circles are eagerly looking forward to how the clash will turn out, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a recent media interaction, has confirmed that both films will get an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time Vijay and Ajith are having a direct clash after the 2014 Jilla-Veeram face-off, which incidentally was also during the Pongal season.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is billed as a family-oriented mass entertainer. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has an ensemble cast including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha and Samyuktha. The film is also set to be released in Telugu as Varisudu.

Thunivu, which marks Ajith's reunion with director H Vinoth, is said to be a heist-thriller. Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken also star in it.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Varisu ajith Thunivu Udhayanidhi Stalin
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp