Udhayanidhi Stalin confirms both 'Varisu' and 'Thunivu' will get equal number of screens

It is already known that Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu will have a direct clash at the box office this upcoming Pongal in January. While Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Films will be distributing Thunivu, Varisu will be presented by Seven Screen Studio.

While fans and trade circles are eagerly looking forward to how the clash will turn out, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a recent media interaction, has confirmed that both films will get an equal number of screens in Tamil Nadu. This is the first time Vijay and Ajith are having a direct clash after the 2014 Jilla-Veeram face-off, which incidentally was also during the Pongal season.

Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is billed as a family-oriented mass entertainer. The film, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, has an ensemble cast including Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Sangeetha and Samyuktha. The film is also set to be released in Telugu as Varisudu.

Thunivu, which marks Ajith's reunion with director H Vinoth, is said to be a heist-thriller. Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken also star in it.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

